Is There A New Chicago Med Episode Tonight? (November 17, 2021)

Executive produced and co-written by the legendary Dick Wolf, creator of the "Law & Order" franchise, "Chicago Med" has gathered a loyal fan base since its first episode exactly six years ago. It is the third installment of the One Chicago trilogy of television series that also includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." As the series title suggests, the hospital procedural — which often crosses over with is "Fire" and "P.D." counterparts — follows the lives of medical staff in a Chicago hospital trauma center.

The characters have been going through some trying times as of late, especially in the latest episode of "Chicago Med" entitled "Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin." There is a particular focus on Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) as he deals with divided loyalties due to a friend and former cop named Joe attacking a fellow sergeant on the force with a razor blade after showing strange behavior to colleagues and Scott himself. The other doctors deal with other issues outside of their own patients as well — relationship-based with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager) and substance abuse-based for Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) as the annual random drug test appears while she struggles with Adderall addiction.

After this episode, fans have been wondering when "Chicago Med" will air its ninth episode of the season. Here's what we know.