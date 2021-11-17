The Don't Look Up Scene That Took Two Days To Shoot

With as many acclaimed actors in one room, it's no wonder that this particular scene took so long. During the sequence, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) meet with President Orlean (Meryl Streep) to discuss their impending doom. Also present is the President's son Jason (Jonah Hill) and NASA executive Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan.) "That group of people could not have been happier to be in that fake Oval Office, doing that scene. Laughing, improvising," McKay said to Deadline.

Basically, everyone was enjoying the improv so much — particularly Meryl Streep, reportedly — that they just kept the positive vibes going and going. DiCaprio also spoke to Netflix about how much he loved the improv on the set. "Adam gave us an interesting opportunity to try anything," DiCaprio said. "And so, right off the bat, Jen and I really developed our characters on camera. It was done through a lot of different improv. There were so many different actors who came in and were given free rein to really delve into their characters. It was incredible to work alongside such amazing talent.

Viewers will recognize this scene as the opening in the trailer for "Don't Look Up". Instead of reacting appropriately, the president decides to wait on the information.

"We shot that scene for two days and the first cut was 16 minutes long and I never got tired of watching it," McKay explained. "The problem was, you can't have a scene start off a movie that's 16 minutes long." Considering what a great time everyone was having, it seems, it's no wonder that the scene took so long to shoot. In any case, viewers can see the finished product when "Don't Look Down" hits theaters on December 10th.