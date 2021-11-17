The New Trailer For Pixar's Turning Red Will Have You In Stitches

Audiences have always loved seeing the fun, diverse animated movies created by Pixar — and it looks like "Turning Red" will be another instant classic when the film arrives in March 2022. The film follows Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers that she transforms into a giant red panda whenever she feels an extreme emotion. The first "Turning Red" teaser impressed Pixar fans worldwide, with many eager viewers loving the design of the characters and the titular red panda into which Mei transforms.

The film is directed by Academy award winner Domee Shi, who won Best Animated Short Film for "Bao" at the Oscars in 2019. She's obviously impressed the studio with her creative talents, and "Turning Red" looks like it has a lot of potential. Pixar recently released a new trailer for the adventure, and it shows off more of who Mei is, what her life is like — and it even reveals the secret behind her fluffy transformation.