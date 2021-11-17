The New Trailer For Pixar's Turning Red Will Have You In Stitches
Audiences have always loved seeing the fun, diverse animated movies created by Pixar — and it looks like "Turning Red" will be another instant classic when the film arrives in March 2022. The film follows Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers that she transforms into a giant red panda whenever she feels an extreme emotion. The first "Turning Red" teaser impressed Pixar fans worldwide, with many eager viewers loving the design of the characters and the titular red panda into which Mei transforms.
The film is directed by Academy award winner Domee Shi, who won Best Animated Short Film for "Bao" at the Oscars in 2019. She's obviously impressed the studio with her creative talents, and "Turning Red" looks like it has a lot of potential. Pixar recently released a new trailer for the adventure, and it shows off more of who Mei is, what her life is like — and it even reveals the secret behind her fluffy transformation.
The 'little quirk' runs in her family
The "Turning Red" trailer starts off by establishing Mei's life in Toronto, as she has a great group of friends around her and enjoys going to school. However, when she quickly discovers that she accidentally turns into a giant red panda whenever she feels extremely emotional — it only makes her panic even more. But the new footage reveals that Mei's family have always had a "mystical connection" with red pandas, and as her mother Ming Lee (Sandra Oh) puts it, this "little quirk" runs in the family.
Although Mei quickly realizes she can use her red panda to her advantage, even getting revenge on a bully at school by using a fluffy arm to hurl a dodgeball at his head. There's plenty of visual gags and one-liners in the trailer, and it looks like it'll be a great family movie. But the best part of the "Turning Red" trailer is the song choice. Using NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," Pixar cleverly nods to the film's main character, while also signaling to the popular internet meme that mock's Justin Timberlake's pronunciation of the word. We see what you did there, Pixar.
"Turning Red" arrives in theaters on March 11, 2022.