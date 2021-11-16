Why Commander Zhao From Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks So Familiar

As reported by Deadline, in November 2021 Netflix began production on a live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." It's aiming to be a faithful rendering of the beloved animated series that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. That means many of your favorite characters from the cartoon will be making the transition to the new series, including Admiral Zhao. If it's been a while since you watched the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender," he's a devious, high-ranking military officer from Fire Nation, who personally kills Moon Spirit Tui and kicks off the war with all the other elemental nations.

Zhao will be played by Ken Leung. The longtime character actor has been working steadily since 1995 and has received over 50 credits in his career so far (via IMDb), but here's where you've most likely seen him from.