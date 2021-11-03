Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Finally Found Its Fire Lord Ozai
At the time of this writing, 13 years have passed since "Avatar: The Last Airbender" wrapped up its television run that began in early 2005. In that time, a maligned live-action movie from director M. Night Shyamalan hit the big screen in 2010, and an animated sequel series, "The Legend of Korra," carved out its own place in Nickelodeon history from 2012 to 2014. Nevertheless, there's no denying that the original show remains the most popular project of the bunch, hence why it's still so prevalent in 2020s popular culture — a fact that the entertainment industry certainly hasn't ignored.
In an era where virtually any property is seen as ripe for expansion, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and the world it takes place in are due for further exploration. In February of 2021, the news broke out that Nickelodeon is developing a new division known as Avatar Studios, which will focus on mining the beloved property for new big and small screen productions. The most talked about so far has undoubtedly been the "Last Airbender" live-action Netflix adaptation from showrunner Albert Kim, starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.
Netflix's "ATLA" is still in its early stages, but after some mild behind-the-scenes turmoil, it's back in great shape. In fact, it recently signed a huge name to portray the infamous former leader of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai.
Daniel Dae Kim will rule the Fire Nation
When it comes to dastardly villains, Fire Lord Ozai is certainly up there. As arguably the most skilled firebender in the world during his day — and father to fan-favorites Zuko and Azula — he built his legacy on fear and conquest. In the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" cartoon, none other than Mark Hamill provided Ozai's voice, while Cliff Curtis bravely navigated uncharted waters as the first live-action attempt at the character in 2010. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Dae Kim is next in line to leave his mark on the part via Netflix's "Last Airbender" rendition.
Daniel Dae Kim's acting tenure dates back to the early 1990s when he appeared "American Shaolin" as Gao. Since then, he has popped up in numerous cinematic titles, including "Crash," "Allegiant," and "Hellboy," as well as "Spider-Man 2" and "Hulk" in minor roles. At the same time, Kim has also become something of a television icon, enjoying extensive runs on the likes of "Angel," "24," and "Lost." He even did a bit of voice acting for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra" as General Fong and Hiroshi Sato, respectively.
Daniel Dae Kim is an incredibly talented actor with decades of experience in front of the camera and a filmography riddled with classics. Surely the legacy of Fire Lord Ozai is in good hands.