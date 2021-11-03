Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Finally Found Its Fire Lord Ozai

At the time of this writing, 13 years have passed since "Avatar: The Last Airbender" wrapped up its television run that began in early 2005. In that time, a maligned live-action movie from director M. Night Shyamalan hit the big screen in 2010, and an animated sequel series, "The Legend of Korra," carved out its own place in Nickelodeon history from 2012 to 2014. Nevertheless, there's no denying that the original show remains the most popular project of the bunch, hence why it's still so prevalent in 2020s popular culture — a fact that the entertainment industry certainly hasn't ignored.

In an era where virtually any property is seen as ripe for expansion, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and the world it takes place in are due for further exploration. In February of 2021, the news broke out that Nickelodeon is developing a new division known as Avatar Studios, which will focus on mining the beloved property for new big and small screen productions. The most talked about so far has undoubtedly been the "Last Airbender" live-action Netflix adaptation from showrunner Albert Kim, starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Netflix's "ATLA" is still in its early stages, but after some mild behind-the-scenes turmoil, it's back in great shape. In fact, it recently signed a huge name to portray the infamous former leader of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai.