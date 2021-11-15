The Challenge Star CT Tamburello Just Landed A Role In A Major Movie

After nearly 20 appearances on MTV's long-running competition show "The Challenge," reality star Chris "CT" Tamburello is jumping into a film role that makes use of his expertise in outlandish but high-stakes competitions.

Deadline reports that Tamburello is set to play the lead in a new film version of "The Most Dangerous Game," a classic 1924 short story by author Richard Connell that sees a mad aristocrat Zaroff hunt human prey on his isolated Caribbean island after growing bored with bagging big animals. Even if you didn't read the short story in high school, then you can't have escaped the long shadow it has cast over popular culture ever since. The story was most directly adapted in 1932's film by the same name, but has served as the model for films ranging from 1945's "A Game of Death" to 1994's Jean Claude Van Damme-starring "Hard Target," as well as the novels and subsequent films "The Running Man" and "The Hunger Games," according to The New York Times. It was also updated for a Quibi series starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz in 2020.

Tamburello is set to play Sanger Rainsford, the lead character in the story, who falls overboard while traveling to a hunting expedition of his own in South America, and swims to Ship-Trap Island. After refusing to join Zaroff on his side of a future contest, he is forced by the hunter into becoming his next quarry.