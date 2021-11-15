Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock Revival Trailer Invites Us Back Down
Apple TV+ is inviting viewers to rediscover the magical, musical underground realm of the Fraggles with its upcoming revival of "Fraggle Rock," the beloved, classic series created by Muppet originator, the late Jim Henson. Debuting in 1983, "Fraggle Rock" takes place in a vast, subterranean world inhabited by fun and song-loving diminutive creatures known as Fraggles, who spend their time "dancing their cares away" in the interconnected tunnels and caves of the eponymous Fraggle Rock. Now, Muppet fans eager to get a new look at the colorful denizens of the Apple TV+ revival can finally watch a new trailer for the series, which the streamer released online early Monday.
When it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" will join a host of other Fraggle-centric offerings on the streamer, including the "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" shorts, 88 episodes of the original "Fraggle Rock" series, and the bonus specials titled "Down at Fraggle Rock," "Fraggle Songs," and "Doozer Music." Doozers, for the uninitiated, are industrious green creatures who are much smaller than Fraggles. They can generally be found constructing things out of ground-up radishes, which, conveniently enough, are also the primary food source for the vegan Fraggles.
Based on its new trailer, it looks like Apple TV+'s "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" may very well manage to successfully recapture the magic and charm of the original series.
Fraggles are all about fun, music, and getting along with others
While the original "Fraggle Rock" was partly known for its whimsical songs and comical Fraggle antics, the series often had a serious message on its mind that it wanted to impart to young audiences. Considering that the Fraggle world contained several different "species" with very different personalities, habits, and lifestyles, misunderstandings could — and often did — happen. As a result, the stories of many "Fraggle Rock" episodes saw the show's characters untangling their various miscommunications and learning to live harmoniously together with creatures who are different from them.
Apple TV+'s "Fraggle Rock" revival will continue the original series' inclusive, community-building approach, and will reacquaint viewers with some fan-favorite characters, including Gogo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober, along with several new Fraggle friends. Together, the show will follow its new and returning characters as they embark on adventures that, according to Apple, will be about "the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world."
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" will premiere on January 21, 2022, on Apple TV+.