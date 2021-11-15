Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock Revival Trailer Invites Us Back Down

Apple TV+ is inviting viewers to rediscover the magical, musical underground realm of the Fraggles with its upcoming revival of "Fraggle Rock," the beloved, classic series created by Muppet originator, the late Jim Henson. Debuting in 1983, "Fraggle Rock" takes place in a vast, subterranean world inhabited by fun and song-loving diminutive creatures known as Fraggles, who spend their time "dancing their cares away" in the interconnected tunnels and caves of the eponymous Fraggle Rock. Now, Muppet fans eager to get a new look at the colorful denizens of the Apple TV+ revival can finally watch a new trailer for the series, which the streamer released online early Monday.

When it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" will join a host of other Fraggle-centric offerings on the streamer, including the "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" shorts, 88 episodes of the original "Fraggle Rock" series, and the bonus specials titled "Down at Fraggle Rock," "Fraggle Songs," and "Doozer Music." Doozers, for the uninitiated, are industrious green creatures who are much smaller than Fraggles. They can generally be found constructing things out of ground-up radishes, which, conveniently enough, are also the primary food source for the vegan Fraggles.

Based on its new trailer, it looks like Apple TV+'s "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" may very well manage to successfully recapture the magic and charm of the original series.