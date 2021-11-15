Marvel Studios Exec Weighs In On The Return Of T'Challa To The MCU

Marvel Studios Vice President of Production and Development Nate Moore made clear in a recent interview on the Ringer-Verse podcast that recasting the part of T'Challa was never an option for the franchise.

"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 [main] universe. We couldn't do it," Moore said. "I will say when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [Black Panther director Ryan] Coogler about 'What do we do?' And it was a fast conversation. It wasn't weeks, it was minutes of 'We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character.'

Moore said that Marvel Studios believes the success of the film version of the character was innately tied to Boseman's performance in a way that simply was not duplicatable by having another actor step into the role. "Because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen, not in comics, is tied to Chadwick's performance [and] what he brought to that role both on and off-screen, I would argue," Moore said. "So, as hard it is to narratively to figure out what to do because it's a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting."

Moore further stated that the task of moving the popular franchise into the future without Boseman is a struggle, but something that he believes the team at Marvel Studios is up for. "The challenge of the movie, I think, is to entertain people, but there will be a level of, I think, catharsis in people coming back to this universe without that guy," Moore noted. "Because that guy and that universe, to me, are one and the same. So, as filmmakers and storytellers, you have to figure out how people are going to feel going into your movie and what you want that movie to say about that guy who's not going to be in your movie."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" recently suffered a production delay as a result of Letitia Wright's on-set injury, but is currently scheduled for release on November 11, 2022.