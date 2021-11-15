The Yellowstone Spin-Off That Fans Want After Season 4 Episode 3

While "Yellowstone" is a Western drama that follows a family of ranchers, it isn't just about tending to cattle and maintaining farmland. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family often find themselves in danger because of their business. Because of this dynamic, the series follows the complicated personal and professional relationships between the family members, plus their relationships with fellow ranchers, nearby Native Americans, and people interested in developing their land.

"Yellowstone" is one of the most popular series streaming on Paramount+, with its recent Season 4 premiere becoming "the most-watched cable series telecast since a 2018 episode of AMC's 'The Walking Dead'" (via Deadline), and when compared to its Season 3 premiere, it seems that viewership has increased 104 percent.

The latest episode of "Yellowstone" continues to follow the aftermath of the brutal attack against the Dutton's ranch, with some family members out for revenge. In fact, there's one moment from Season 4 Episode 3 that stood out to fans as being exciting enough to warrant its own spin-off.

So, which "Yellowstone" storyline do fans think deserves its own series?