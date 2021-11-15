Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa's Buddy Cop Movie Has Created A Bidding War

Reports from Deadline reveal that MGM is close to cutting a deal that will see the pair as brothers (like they are in "See"), only this time pairing up in a "Lethal Weapon" style gig. The studio has reportedly beaten the competition to get hold of the project Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have been kicking.

Looking to tap into the quintessential buddy movie ingredients that we know and love, the yet-to-be-titled movie is being penned by Jonathan Tropper, who wrote three episodes for "See," two of which were in the latest season. The film will see Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as slightly friendlier brothers with badges, living in Hawaii.

Despite Bautista naming David Leitch in his former tweet, there is currently no director attached to the project. Schedules for both ridiculously massive stars are also jam-packed, so it might be a while before things get moving. Momoa is getting his feet wet again as Arthur Curry in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." As for Bautista, he's back for his final appearance as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" which recently started filming. We can only wait to see how this develops and if the pair make an excellent team-up since Riggs and Murtaugh, Tango and Cash, or the top-tier team-up that is Bert and Ernie. Place your bets now.