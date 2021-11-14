35% Think This Daniel Craig James Bond Moment Went Too Far

With the rollout of "No Time to Die" in October, the Daniel Craig era of the James Bond movies has officially come to a close. His five-film arc represented something of a shift for the franchise. The filmmakers that Albert R. Broccoli's Eon Productions hired to re-shape the world of 007 worked hard to bring Ian Fleming's iconic superspy into step with the current times.

It was Craig, though, who had to make it all work on the screen, and, for the most part, he pulled it off. As NPR's Eric Deggans wrote, "Craig's Bond has been more realistic, rebellious and introspective, befitting a world where Jason Bourne and 'Mission: Impossible's' Ethan Hunt have helped reinvent rules for the modern espionage thriller."

That said, there have been moments throughout Craig's tenure where the writers may have taken things a bit too far in their efforts to make Bond's world darker and more gritty. Conversely, his films have also taken the occasional detour into the absurd. It was never on the level of the pigeon double-take from "Moonraker," the invisible Aston-Martin in "Die Another Day" or Kananga literally becoming a human balloon in "Live and Let Die," but things still went over the top more than once.

But which of Craig's moments moved beyond the threshold? Looper went to the fandom to find out.