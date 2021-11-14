Dwayne Johnson's Business Partner Finally Responds To Vin Diesel's Plea

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are both mighty action A-listers on their own, but these days, the merest mention of the two together invokes images of their long-running, rumored feud. This has been going on since 2016, when Johnson gave his famous "candy ass" comments about a "Fast & Furious" franchise co-star who was generally thought to be Diesel. In a 2021 interview with Men's Health, Diesel didn't exactly back down, but stated that whatever slights Johnson might have perceived on his part were merely "a lot of tough love" in order to get the best out of Johnson for his role as Luke Hobbs.

Recently, the book of Johnson and Diesel received a brand new chapter, thanks to an Instagram post by the latter — seemingly written in order to bring Johnson back for one last run as Hobbs. "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come," it started. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

After some words about needing to wrap up the franchise to honor "Pablo" — presumably, Paul Walker — Diesel directly called for Johson's return. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play," the post read. "Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Johnson's business partner, Hiram Garcia, has now shared a few choice words about Diesel's plea to bring Johnson back in the "Fast" fold. Let's take a look at what Garcia had to say.