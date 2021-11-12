Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Teases 'Big Plans' For Season 2

Fans have long wanted more "Cowboy Bebop" but never received it — until now. Shinichiro Watanabe, the original series' director, told The Daily Texan in 2006 that he'd had an ending in mind before the series began, making the run of "Cowboy Bebop" finite and unsatisfying for some. To top it off, the series ended on a slightly ambiguous note. However, showrunner André Nemec may be getting ready to dig deeper. He told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, "Nothing was more fun than being able to say, 'Well, what did happen?' And I'm like, 'Well, I've got an answer!'"

Not only that, it sounds like the staff is already banking on a second season. "If [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos comes by, you tell him I got big plans for season two," Nemec said. "We definitely know where we want to go, and I'm excited that we get to tell those stories. Fingers crossed that we get more 'Cowboy Bebop.'"

And this isn't even the first time someone associated with the production has speculated on the future. Christopher Yost, a "Cowboy Bebop" writer and producer, said the planning of Season 2 had begun before he even wrote the 1st season. "Hopefully a global audience embraces it, because we've got a lot more stories to tell," he told Vanity Fair. "Across the lore of 'Bebop,' there are certain episodes and stories that are just slam dunk, no-brainers to tell. And I would certainly love to tell more of them."

Nemec told the magazine it was impossible not to think about future seasons. "So we'll get through season one and then, if there's a season two, [I'm] just noodling on what the possibilities could be," he said.

Those possibilities open up on November 19, when "Cowboy Bebop" finally drops on Netflix.