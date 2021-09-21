Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Explains How The Live-Action Netflix Series Relates To The Anime

Crucially, in the interview, there's no talk of improving upon the original "Cowboy Bebop" anime or even expanding its audience (though, again, the money people probably wouldn't mind that last one). André Nemec also acknowledges that Netflix's series isn't going to be a shot-for-shot remake of the original — so, there'll be no slavishly devoted retelling of the interstellar bounty hunter Spike Spiegel's story. Rather, it's going to take some of the concepts introduced there and explore them a little further, or spin them a little differently.

It sounds like a healthy way for creatives, and fans, to look at adaptations in a market that's saturated with them.

"I believe we've done a really nice job of not violating the canon in any direction but merely offering some extra glimpses into the world that was already created," Nemec said to Entertainment Weekly. He added, "We got under the skin of who the live-action characters were going to be. I think that the poetic nature of the anime absolutely allowed for us to mine the archetypal nature of the characters and dig out deeper histories that we wanted to explore — and answer some of the questions that the anime leaves you with."