Sylvester Stallone Confirms Something We Suspected All Along About Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Following the success of 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," it didn't take long for director James Gunn and Marvel Studios to begin collaboration on a sequel. By the time 2017 rolled around, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" was on the big screen, bringing with it everyone's favorite ragtag group of cosmic heroes. However, alongside the core team of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Drax (Dave Bautista), as well as a few other familiar faces, some newbies also joined the "GotG" franchise.

The most prominent additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" were Ego (Kurt Russell) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), but they were far from alone. One of the most shocking inclusions was Stakar Ogord, also known as Starhawk, played by legendary actor Sylvester Stallone. The grizzled Ravager captain only appeared in a handful of scenes — most notably Yondu's (Michael Rooker) emotional funeral toward the end of the film — and didn't wind up dead. Therefore, MCU fans are curious as to whether or not Starhawk will come back for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

With the threequel just beginning production at the time of this writing, Sly gave everyone the update on his status that they've been waiting for.