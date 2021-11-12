The Champions Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

TV shows and movies are rebooted on a weekly basis, but here's an upcoming series that even diehard TV fans might be surprised to learn about. "The Champions" was a science fiction and espionage-themed series with a completely bonkers premise — more on that below — that originally aired on Britain's ITV from 1968 to 1969. It also aired on NBC in the summer of 1968.

The somewhat obscure series starred Stuart Damon, Alexandra Bastedo, and William Gaunt in the three lead roles and ran for 30 total episodes. It was created by legendary British screenwriters Dennis Spooner and Monty Berman, who were responsible for several other spy-themed shows on British television in the 1960's, like "Department S," "Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)," and "Jason King." If none of those sound familiar to modern American audiences, Spooner was also a script editor on the original incarnation of "Doctor Who."

Now, "The Champions" is being adapted into a movie, and some A-list talent is already attached. Here's everything we know so far about "The Champions" movie.