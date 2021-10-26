Here's Your First Look At Cate Blanchett And Bradley Cooper In Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley

No stranger to ghouls and goblins, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's next big gig is a terror that's both shrouded in mystery and set to shine with an incredible all-star cast. "Nightmare Alley" boasts the talent of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn is based on the book of the same name, written by William Lindsay in 1946, and was later adapted to the big screen in 1947.

The film tells the story of a carny who has a skill for manipulation and a psychiatrist called Dr. Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), who may be just as sinister. Details have been limited for Del Toro's next dive into darkness and how far it may deviate from the book, but now a brand new still for the film has been released via Empire, showing the corruptible couple at the center of it all. With both Cooper and Blanchett looking like they've just been ripped out of the '40s in this still alone, it's clear that Del Toro is bringing another era to life the same way he did with his award-winning "The Shape of Water."