The Cheaper By The Dozen Reboot Will Come To Disney+ Sooner Than You Think

It's been 18 years since 20th Century Fox released "Cheaper by the Dozen," a remake of the 1950 Walter Lang-directed family comedy of the same name, which itself is based on a semi-autobiographical novel that was written by the real-life Gilbreth family.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" stars Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as a married couple with too many kids to contend with — 12, to be exact. In the movie, Martin's character gets in over his head when he agrees to juggle his professional responsibilities as a football coach with taking care of his entire family while his wife is away. Needless to say, things don't go according to plan.

The film was a hit at the time, grossing almost $190 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). A sequel was released in 2005, with the original cast reprising their roles, but a third film never came to fruition.

However, this is a story with some staying power. Disney announced a third iteration of the family comedy earlier this year, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff in the main roles. But when can fans expect to see it premiere on Disney+?