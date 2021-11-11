Fans Of Tom Clancy's The Division Finally Have Great News About The Netflix Film

Tom Clancy's media empire has long included thrilling books, movies, and video games based on the international worlds of espionage and military intrigue. Though the author died in 2013 (via The Guardian), his legacy lives on in properties like "Tom Clancy's The Division," a third-person shooter video game set in a dystopian New York City following a smallpox epidemic. The "Division" in the name refers to the Strategic Homeland Division, and players take on the role of agents trying to rebuild the agency while battling enemy factions who have thrived in the wake of the chaos caused by medical terrorism.

"The Division" did well when it was first released in 2016, taking in $330 million in just five days (via Eurogamer) and instantly becoming the fastest-selling new gaming IP. It did well enough to spawn a sequel, "Tom Clancy's The Division 2," which took the action to a Washington, D.C. setting that has descended into lawlessness, with sectors being controlled by different militias. The series' popularity also led Ubisoft to bring the franchise to other media; Variety reported just a few months after the first "The Division" broke records that Jake Gyllenhaal was linked to a new film based on the property. Since then, fans have received other tidbits about director turnover and the fact that Netflix bought distribution rights in 2019.

Now, director Rawson Marshall Thurber has revealed some information about the status of production, and it should be good news for those keeping track.