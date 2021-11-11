Jackie Chan's Ride On Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

Jackie Chan remains one of the world's most busy and bankable movie stars, but in recent years he's mostly been making Chinese-language movies like the ones that launched his career. Chan's latest effort is "Ride On," or as it's loosely translated from Chinese, "Dragon Horse Spirit."

In "Ride On," the 67-year-old Chan plays a past-his-prime martial artist named Lao Luo, who still has a deep bond with his longtime stunt horse, Chitu. When Lao Luo runs into money troubles and his debtors threaten to take Chitu away, Lao Luo embarks on a cross-country trek to ask his daughter (Liu Haocun) and her boyfriend (Guo Qilin) for help. It's a heartwarming comedy about a man's love for his horse, and it's directed by Larry Yang Zi. Zi is known for feel-good films about animals, like his 2019 drama "Adoring" (via Variety).

"Ride On" is being produced by Alibaba Pictures, Beijing Hairun Pictures and HG Entertainment. Filming for "Ride On" began recently in September (via Variety), and now the production has entered the next phase.