Check Out The First Trailer For David Fincher's Voir

David Fincher is one of the few revered filmmakers that have a really good thing going with Netflix. Besides his take on the mind behind "Citizen Kane" in "Mank," the streaming service has paid host to some of his best-produced shows, including "House of Cards" and "Mindhunters" (fans are still praying the latter gets a 3rd season). And a brand new trailer for Fincher's next project in the pipeline looks at the very thing he's most famous for and clearly loves with a passion — cinema.

Acting as executive producer alongside David Prior, "Voir" is an all-new documentary series that highlights some of the greatest films in history, how they spoke to us, and the very impact they had on our way of thinking long after the credits rolled. While it does seem to be skimping on any actual footage from the eagerly anticipated show, the teaser instead boasts an array of iconic moments from beloved films that will no doubt catch the eye of any self-respecting moviegoer.