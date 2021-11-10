Fans Of The Gossip Girl Reboot Just Got Great News
Nine years after the original "Gossip Girl" ended, a reboot series also titled "Gossip Girl" premiered on HBO Max. The reboot, created by one of the original show's writers Joshua Safran, follows a brand new group of wealthy teens attending the elite institutions of Constance Billard and St Jude's. The group of friends soon find themselves under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, an anonymous blogger. This time around, there is no secret as to Gossip Girl's true identity. In the pilot episode, viewers see the Constance Billard teachers take on the role of Gossip Girl, led by young English teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) after she gets fed up with her spoiled students' entitled behavior.
The first six episodes of "Gossip Girl" Season 1 premiered in July, giving viewers a peek into what the teachers' reign of Gossip Girl will look like. The season's first half is definitely not without its fair share of drama, which includes the beginnings of an intense love triangle with Obie (Eli Brown) finding himself torn between half-sisters Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander), as well as a disastrous teacher-student hookup and plenty of family feuding.
"Gossip Girl" Season 1, Part 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger. One of the most tantalizing turns was Julien and Obie's passionate kiss, which they share despite Obie still technically being in a relationship with Zoya. Naturally, fans have been dying to know when the show will be returning. Luckily, viewers will be delighted to hear that we finally have that piece of information.
Gossip Girl Part 2 will be here before you know it
Much to the excitement of fans, the "Gossip Girl" Twitter page posted the release date mere hours ago. It looks like Season 1, Part 2 will air on November 25, aka Thanksgiving Day. The post, written in the voice of Gossip Girl, reads, "Ask and thou shall receive. I'll be returning to [HBO Max] on November 25th, just in time for my favorite holiday. Give thanks. Xoxo."
Creator Joshua Safran also tweeted about the news, writing, "Oh hi here we go again! And like, it's even better than the first half." In a second tweet, Safran added, "I also directed the premiere, which includes an incredible turn by Lucy Punch, and music by The Roches and Taylor Swift, and incredible cinematography by Crille Forsberg, and Eric's clothes, and Ola's sets, and and and!"
The post from the "Gossip Girl" Twitter account also includes a trailer (watch via YouTube), which gives fans a sneak peek into the second half — and it looks even more drama-filled than the first. The trailer includes clips of Julien and Obie discussing their kiss, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) kissing a new character, and Zoya declaring, "We're not sisters. We're not friends. We're nothing." Gossip Girl also narrates, "This story is anything but over."
We can't wait to see how it all plays out when "Gossip Girl" Season 1, Part 2 premieres on November 25 on HBO Max.