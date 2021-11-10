Fans Of The Gossip Girl Reboot Just Got Great News

Nine years after the original "Gossip Girl" ended, a reboot series also titled "Gossip Girl" premiered on HBO Max. The reboot, created by one of the original show's writers Joshua Safran, follows a brand new group of wealthy teens attending the elite institutions of Constance Billard and St Jude's. The group of friends soon find themselves under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, an anonymous blogger. This time around, there is no secret as to Gossip Girl's true identity. In the pilot episode, viewers see the Constance Billard teachers take on the role of Gossip Girl, led by young English teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) after she gets fed up with her spoiled students' entitled behavior.

The first six episodes of "Gossip Girl" Season 1 premiered in July, giving viewers a peek into what the teachers' reign of Gossip Girl will look like. The season's first half is definitely not without its fair share of drama, which includes the beginnings of an intense love triangle with Obie (Eli Brown) finding himself torn between half-sisters Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander), as well as a disastrous teacher-student hookup and plenty of family feuding.

"Gossip Girl" Season 1, Part 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger. One of the most tantalizing turns was Julien and Obie's passionate kiss, which they share despite Obie still technically being in a relationship with Zoya. Naturally, fans have been dying to know when the show will be returning. Luckily, viewers will be delighted to hear that we finally have that piece of information.