The Real Reason Why Henry Cavill Feels He Has A Lot Left To Give To The Role Of Superman

Henry Cavill has already given audiences an interesting version of Superman for the modern era in the DC Extended Universe, but many fans are keen to see him don the red cape once again. After he appeared in 2017's "Justice League," audiences got a slightly different take on the hero in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in 2021 after fans campaigned for years to see the director's original vision for the film. But the star's future in the role has been up in the air ever since.

Many DC fans were incredibly confused by the hero's cameo in the "Shazam!" ending, which sees Superman visit Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and Freddie Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) at school. But when the Man of Steel walks in, his head is just out of frame — only showing off the iconic blue and red costume. It worked great as a joke, but there's been no solid answer as to why he didn't pick up the cape for the brief appearance. "Shazam!" director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to confirm the star was originally meant to have a full cameo in the film but didn't offer a reason as to why it didn't happen.

Henry Cavill has often spoken at length about how much he loves the character, so it was most likely due to scheduling conflicts or contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Regardless, Cavill recently explained that he has a lot left to give to the role on the big screen.