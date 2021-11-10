Netflix Taps Night Teeth Director For English-Language Adaptation Of Korean Thriller Time To Hunt

Given that the world hasn't entirely stopped feeling the buzz from surprise smash-hit "Squid Game" (whose second season is currently in the works), Netflix is moving its attention to another gripping Korean-language project. However, this time around, the streaming giant will be giving one of its own releases the remake treatment. According to Deadline, the 2020 movie "Time to Hunt," directed by Yoon Sunghyun, is slated to be put through the remake wringer and transformed into an English-language remake for the subscription service. Covering similar subjects highlighted in "Squid Game," "Time To Hunt" is set in the not too distant future, where a financial crisis has led young people to commit major crimes to survive.

Deadline's report reveals Adam Randall has been appointed to tackle the fresh new take on Sunghyun's film. Randall, whose working relationship began Netflix on the 2017 movie "iBoy," recently directed the vampire fang-filled flick "Night Teeth" for the streamer (via IMDb). While it's not an entirely new trend for studios to make an English-speaking version of a foreign film (Jake Gyllenhaal's "The Guilty" is a recent example), it's a first for Netflix to have backed both versions and could set the trend for the big red N in the future.