The Small Town Drama Hidden Gem You Can Find On Netflix

"Little Boxes" follows the young couple of Mack (Nelsan Ellis) and Gina (Melanie Lynskey) along with their son, Clark (Armani Jackson) as they make a big move across the United States from Brooklyn to the small town of Rome, Washington.

Mack and Gina are an interracial couple, which leads to challenges in the predominantly white town they've taken up residence in, as the whole family must deal with the attitudes, apprehensions, and racist microaggressions of those around them. As an adolescent moving to a new school, Clark just wants to be cool and fit in, only to find that the kids in Rome think it's cooler if Clark acts "more Black" rather than just be himself. Gina, meanwhile, receives judgement and snide remarks from other moms in the neighborhood, while Mack deals with his own struggles as the white dads try to connect with him without being racist.

The film takes the approach of being a dramedy, with comedic moments anchored by more serious and emotional ones that address the social issues which are at the heart of the whole thing. "Little Boxes," which was directed by Rob Meyer and written by Annie Howell, was nominated for five awards (per IMDb), along with being an official selection at major film festivals such as Tribeca, where it had its world premiere. If you're looking for a break from the same pattern of Netflix shows and movies, "Little Boxes" is definitely a heartfelt hidden gem that's worth checking out.