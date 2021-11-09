Norman Reedus Reveals The Fate That Daryl Narrowly Missed On The Walking Dead

"The Walking Dead" has seen many characters come and go throughout its impressive 11-season run and is set to conclude in 2022. However, the show has definitely taken a different route than the comics that inspired it. The main protagonist of the comics, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), is no longer on the show. His role has been filled by others, and "The Walking Dead" has embraced letting its ensemble cast take turns pulling the narrative weight. However, one character that has remained a consistent backbone of the show's DNA since its early days is Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

In fact, Daryl has had an incredible character arc, growing from a confrontational and bigoted person to a dependable leader in the post-apocalyptic world that these characters inhabit. Daryl has also become something of a fan favorite, as well, which is arguably one of the reasons that the show has never really played with killing him off of the show. However, much like any series, there were apparently some (now scrapped) plans in place for Daryl at one point that would have resulted in a much different fate for the character.