Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action Series Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

When it comes to shonen anime, "Yu Yu Hakusho" stands among the greats. Written by Yoshihiro Togashi, the same mind behind the comparatively popular "Hunter x Hunter" series, "Yu Yu Hakusho" was one of several classic manga/anime franchises that achieved international popularity throughout the 1990s and 2000s. This was in no small part due to the series' presence on Cartoon Network's Toonami block. Now, like "Death Note" and "Cowboy Bebop" before it, Netflix is creating a live-action adaptation of the influential series.

At the moment, Netflix hasn't revealed very much about the live-action adaptation of "Yu Yu Hakusho," but the announcement is shaping up to be one of the biggest developments in the anime sphere. The supernatural battle/detective series is one of the shonen genre's greatest darlings, and its transition into live-action is nothing to sneeze at. With that in mind, here is what we know so far about the release date, cast, and plot for the live-action "Yu Yu Hakusho" adaptation.