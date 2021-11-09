Dexter: New Blood Creator Says The Series' Ending Will 'Blow Up The Internet'

In order to make fans forget about Dexter Morgan's lambasted "final" season, Clyde Phillips knew he had to up ante for the finale of "New Blood."

"Our director Marcos Siega, who could not be more experienced and a better friend of the show, thinks it's the best thing he's ever directed," Phillips told TVLine. "I haven't seen it yet, by the way. I only saw it get shot. We're editing Episodes 7 and 8 right now, so I haven't seen 10 yet. I can't wait, to tell you the truth." According to Phillips, fans won't know what to expect once they get to the end of the miniseries. "It's going to be surprising, inevitable and it's going to blow up the Internet," he said. "It is, I personally think, the best thing I've written."

Phillips, who walked away from "Dexter" in 2009, oversaw production on one of the show's most-loved seasons — Season 4 — which featured John Lithgow's Trinity Killer. The team won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Lithgow. The "3rd Rock from the Sun" star will be making a return to the "Dexter" universe in "New Blood," though it's unclear how.

"It's a flashback, obviously, because Dexter took him out in Season 4," Phillips told TVLine. "He was just great."