Fans Of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Just Got Some Bittersweet News

Chronicling the rise of one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has been praised for bringing the underdog tale to life. The biopic was created by rapper RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse and recently released its 2nd season.

In its 1st season, the show follows the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan amidst the crack cocaine epidemic that disproportionally affected Black people living in New York City. Wanting to break out of his situation, Bobby Diggs/RZA (Ashton Sanders) forms a rap group with his cousins and friends. Season 2 follows the members' respective struggles with balancing their unexpected musical success and the lives of crime they've grown accustomed to for survival. This season delves further into the Wu-Tang Clan's music and how they managed to break into the industry.

With a cliffhanger ending that leaves the group's fate unknown, fans have been eager for word of an upcoming season. Well, there's good news and bad news for fans of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."