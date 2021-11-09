Fans Of Wu-Tang: An American Saga Just Got Some Bittersweet News
Chronicling the rise of one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has been praised for bringing the underdog tale to life. The biopic was created by rapper RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse and recently released its 2nd season.
In its 1st season, the show follows the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan amidst the crack cocaine epidemic that disproportionally affected Black people living in New York City. Wanting to break out of his situation, Bobby Diggs/RZA (Ashton Sanders) forms a rap group with his cousins and friends. Season 2 follows the members' respective struggles with balancing their unexpected musical success and the lives of crime they've grown accustomed to for survival. This season delves further into the Wu-Tang Clan's music and how they managed to break into the industry.
With a cliffhanger ending that leaves the group's fate unknown, fans have been eager for word of an upcoming season. Well, there's good news and bad news for fans of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming to an end
Fresh off the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, Hulu announced that "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has been renewed for a 3rd season. Unfortunately for fans, this will be the show's final season (via Deadline). Although Season 3 will undoubtedly follow the aftermath of the burst pipe that threatened to destroy the Wu-Tang Clan's completed albums, no details have come out about what the show's upcoming final season will entail.
TJ Atoms, who portrays Russell Jones/Ol' Dirty Bastard in "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," spoke with PopSugar about his predictions for what's to come. The actor said that he believes Season 3 will explore how individual members were signed to different labels and how that impacts the group's dynamics. He also predicted that it will likely continue to follow their career trajectory. "We're probably going to see tours and shows. A lot of performances and drama, for sure, because RZA was making all the decisions," he told the outlet, emphasizing that this led to interpersonal conflicts.
The final season of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" doesn't have a release date yet, but Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.