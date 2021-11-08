Jodie Comer Just Confirmed Bad News For Killing Eve Fans

Bad news, friends: Like everything else that Villanelle touches, "Killing Eve" appears to be about to meet its sudden and unfortunate end.

The news was first reported back in March, but confirmation comes via a recent interview with series star Jodie Comer in the pages of Variety, where the actress confirmed that season four of "Killing Eve" would mark the end of the show. While it's never fun to let go of an old favorite show, it seems like the decision comes from a noble place — namely, the desire to stop before the program's quality bottoms out.

"We never, ever want for that (quality) to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason," Comer told Variety. "It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we've come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending."

Still, if there's one thing that we all should have inferred from the season three finale, it's that nothing's really over. You know, besides all those people that got murdered.