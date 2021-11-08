Netflix Subscribers Are Falling In Love With Nina Dobrev's New Holiday Romance

The holiday season always brings along so many things to be cheerful about: colorful autumn landscapes, hot chocolate by the fireplace, Christmas decorations, and so much more. As movie buffs, we're more excited about the holiday films that pop up year after year. From Christmas classics to all of Hallmark's holiday-themed rom coms, watching movies is one of our favorite ways to get in the spirit. (Is it even Christmas if you don't watch "Elf" at least once?) We're even more excited about the onslaught of new holiday films each network puts out at this time of the year. It seems Netflix users are just as excited about new holiday films as we are with one of the latest films to hit the streaming service, "Love Hard."

"Love Hard" has seemingly taken Netflix by storm and is topping the Top 10 films list. You may recognize the film's star, Nina Dobrev, from the teen drama "Vampire Diaries," but rather than fighting off supernatural beings, the new film sees her falling in love.