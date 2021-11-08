Grey's Anatomy Has Added This Top Gun: Maverick Actor In A Recurring Role

Audiences around the world have been waiting for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The hotly anticipated film is a sequel to the 1986 classic "Top Gun," a movie that led to lead actor Tom Cruise breaking out as a major star. Cruise returns for "Top Gun: Maverick," which released its first trailer all the way back in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Paramount Pictures to repeatedly delay the film (now scheduled for release on May 27, 2022), excitement has only appeared to grow in the years since the film was first announced.

Whereas Pete Mitchell, aka "Maverick," is only a rookie pilot in the original film, "Top Gun: Maverick" sees Mitchell as a veteran pilot tasked with training a team of new recruits. One of the recruits in the film will be portrayed by actor Greg Tarzan Davis, who is also set to appear with Cruise in "Mission: Impossible 7" (via IMDb). Cruise's next appearance as special agent Ethan Hunt is also set for release in 2022.

Though the world has yet to see either film, production on both films has long since wrapped and cast members, including Davis, have moved on to other projects. This week, Davis announced his next project on Instagram, revealing the new endeavor will take him from the big screen to the small screen.