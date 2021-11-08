Grey's Anatomy Has Added This Top Gun: Maverick Actor In A Recurring Role
Audiences around the world have been waiting for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick." The hotly anticipated film is a sequel to the 1986 classic "Top Gun," a movie that led to lead actor Tom Cruise breaking out as a major star. Cruise returns for "Top Gun: Maverick," which released its first trailer all the way back in July 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Paramount Pictures to repeatedly delay the film (now scheduled for release on May 27, 2022), excitement has only appeared to grow in the years since the film was first announced.
Whereas Pete Mitchell, aka "Maverick," is only a rookie pilot in the original film, "Top Gun: Maverick" sees Mitchell as a veteran pilot tasked with training a team of new recruits. One of the recruits in the film will be portrayed by actor Greg Tarzan Davis, who is also set to appear with Cruise in "Mission: Impossible 7" (via IMDb). Cruise's next appearance as special agent Ethan Hunt is also set for release in 2022.
Though the world has yet to see either film, production on both films has long since wrapped and cast members, including Davis, have moved on to other projects. This week, Davis announced his next project on Instagram, revealing the new endeavor will take him from the big screen to the small screen.
Greg Tarzan Davis is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy
According to a report from Deadline, actor Greg Tarzan Davis will join the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" in a recurring role. Davis will appear on the ABC series in the middle of Season 18 and is set to make his first appearance on the episode released on Thursday, December 9. Deadline further reports he will play a Minnesota resident named Jordan Wright who is "a charming, confident young doctor" and someone who is "always ready for a challenge." These attributes reportedly make his character a favorite of Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Speedman recently joined the medical drama in a series regular role, after first making a brief appearance back in Season 14, Episode 17 (via IMDb).
In addition to his upcoming roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible 7," Davis last appeared on the big screen in the 2020 Harrison Ford-led film "The Call of the Wild," per his IMDb profile. Davis' only previous recurring television role is in Freeform's "Good Trouble," where he played a character named Zion. Other previous television appearances for the young actor include roles in "All Rise," "Grand Hotel," and "Chicago P.D.," all of which were single-episode guest spots.