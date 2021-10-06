Mike Flanagan's Next Horror Series Has Netflix Fans Buzzing

Netflix Geeked just dropped some exciting news for fans of "Midnight Mass" director and writer Mike Flanagan, and the internet was more than happy to respond. According to the official Twitter account, Flanagan is bringing even more of his unique blend of horror, tension, and deeply unsettling existential questions to the streaming service, teaming up with Intrepid Pictures to create a brand new eight episode limited series based on the works of literary legend Edgar Allen Poe.

The series is titled "The Fall of the House of Usher," and while the name refers to a short story first published in 1839 for Burton's Gentleman's Magazine, it was also included in the collected "Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque," (via Britannica) so it's possible the series will cover more than the terrifying tale of the malignant Usher mansion. Flanagan is no stranger to houses that turn on and afflict their inhabitants ("The Haunting"), so it's a fitting project for the horror headliner, whom Morbidly Beautiful's Jamie Alvey refers to as "the heir apparent to the throne of gothic horror." Moreover, the transition from adapting the works of writers like Shirley Jackson ("The Haunting of Hill House") and Stephen King ("Doctor Sleep," "Gerald's Game") to adapting the work of their collective predecessor Poe seems a natural (or supernatural) one.

Although there's no word yet on the series' projected release date, another of Flanagan's projects for the streaming service has at least two episodes in post-production already (via IMDb), and the response to this influx of Flanagan has been one of overwhelming anticipation. One follower theorized that "Flanagan is kind of challenging himself to see if he can create something bad," because, "So far he is flawless...How many hits in a row can a guy achieve? let's find out."