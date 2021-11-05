Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Just Suffered An Enormous Setback

MCU fans clamoring for their next trip to Wakanda are in for more bad news this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has officially shut down.

The development comes in the wake of series star Letitia Wright's on-set injury in August of this year. Wright, who plays Wakandan royal and resident super genius Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was reportedly hurt while performing a stunt-heavy sequence for the second "Black Panther" movie, though the studio stated at the time that the sequel's shooting schedule would remain unchanged.

Now, it appears that Wright's injuries were more severe than originally stated, with a representative for the actress telling THR that "Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022." The statement went on to request that fans keep Wright in their prayers.