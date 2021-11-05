Here's How Leslie Grace Is Getting In Shape For Batgirl
In order to do a role justice, sometimes actors must go through some dramatic physical transformations. Take Anne Hathaway for example, who took her character Fantine from "Les Misérables" very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the actress lost 25 pounds (by eating only dried oatmeal paste) and shaved her head in order to play the impoverished sex worker (via Business Insider). Christian Bale is known for gaining and losing large amounts of weight to suit his characters, from a super-thin Dicky Eklund in "The Fighter" to the paunchy Irving Rosenfeld in "American Hustle" (via Indiewire).
It's no surprise that actors who take on the roles of superheroes also have to go through a bit of a transformation. After all, they have to fight bad guys throughout the entire film, so they must be physically fit enough to look the part and perhaps tackle some of their own stunts. One such hero-to-be, Leslie Grace, is preparing for her next role in "Batgirl" for HBO Max. You may recognize her as Nina from "In the Heights," but she's putting her musical talents on hold for now and focusing on a new, dare we say eccentric, training regimen for "Batgirl."
Leslie Grace is busting out some bendy moves for Batgirl
In a video posted to her personal Twitter account, Leslie Grace provided a behind-the-scenes look into how she's getting fit for her upcoming lead role as Barbara Gordon in "Batgirl." While her training doesn't seem to be quite as intense as Chris Hemsworth's notorious "Thor" workout, it definitely looks like she'll be gaining some serious flexibility and strength. In the clip, she's seen in a backbend position doing some insane-looking pushups, then she goes into a knee-hugging position and rocks her body back and forth. Color us impressed. With this routine, Grace is sure to be slinging from Gotham's rooftops and fighting villains in no time.
As of now, the plot of "Batgirl" has not yet been revealed, but Grace did speak to Elle Magazine more about her character. She said, "I can't say much about what she is going to do, but Batgirl becomes her own hero. [Her origin story] is crazy dark, like a lot of other superheroes, but I like that she becomes Batgirl because she wants to make a difference in the world."
Currently, there's no set release date for "Batgirl" but CBR reports that the film will be released exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2022.