Here's How Leslie Grace Is Getting In Shape For Batgirl

In order to do a role justice, sometimes actors must go through some dramatic physical transformations. Take Anne Hathaway for example, who took her character Fantine from "Les Misérables" very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that the actress lost 25 pounds (by eating only dried oatmeal paste) and shaved her head in order to play the impoverished sex worker (via Business Insider). Christian Bale is known for gaining and losing large amounts of weight to suit his characters, from a super-thin Dicky Eklund in "The Fighter" to the paunchy Irving Rosenfeld in "American Hustle" (via Indiewire).

It's no surprise that actors who take on the roles of superheroes also have to go through a bit of a transformation. After all, they have to fight bad guys throughout the entire film, so they must be physically fit enough to look the part and perhaps tackle some of their own stunts. One such hero-to-be, Leslie Grace, is preparing for her next role in "Batgirl" for HBO Max. You may recognize her as Nina from "In the Heights," but she's putting her musical talents on hold for now and focusing on a new, dare we say eccentric, training regimen for "Batgirl."