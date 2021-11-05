The Real Reason We'll Probably Never Get A Many Saints Of Newark Sequel
After more than a decade of patiently waiting for new material, fans of "The Sopranos" were finally rewarded earlier this year with the release of "The Many Saints of Newark." The prequel centers on the life of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a character often talked about on "The Sopranos," but never seen because of his death long before the start of the series. In interviews, creator David Chase has admitted that he only opted to do the new film because he has always wanted to make movies (via Associated Press).
Since the film's release, reviews have been somewhat mixed but relatively positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently sits at a 74% critics score and a 59% audience score. Sadly, the film only managed to pull in a worldwide gross of $11.6 million on a budget of $50 million (via Box Office Mojo). The low audience turnout likely came as a result of the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner Bros.' decision to premiere the film on HBO Max on the same day as the theatrical release. This move reportedly angered Chase, who feared that fans of "The Sopranos" accustomed to watching the series on HBO would be even more inclined to tune in online, rather than pay the cost of admission to a theater. Chase was ultimately proven right.
According to Chase, however, HBO viewership of "The Sopranos" soared. As a result of that success, Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia (via Deadline).
David Chase and WarnerMedia have different ideas
In a recent, wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David Chase said that as a part of the five-year, first-look deal that he signed in October, WarnerMedia would like him to develop another TV series set in "The Sopranos" universe. According to Chase, the studio's hope is that another series could serve as a sequel to "The Many Saints of Newark" and a prequel to "The Sopranos." Despite recent announcements from Deadline that Chase and WarnerMedia are "in talks" for a series, fans of "The Sopranos" may want to keep their expectations in check.
During Chase's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, journalist Scott Feinberg asked him how he feels about developing another TV show. "I'm not that anxious to do it," Chase said. When pressed about the possibility of exploring "The Sopranos" universe by means of another movie, however, Chase changed his tune slightly, offering, "I have an idea for that that I'd like to do." Sadly one more problem remains. "But I don't think they want that," Chase continued, referring to WarnerMedia.
Unfortunately, so long as David Chase and WarnerMedia are unable to come to an agreement on the future of "The Sopranos" universe, it's unlikely we'll see any new material set there.