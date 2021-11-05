The Real Reason We'll Probably Never Get A Many Saints Of Newark Sequel

After more than a decade of patiently waiting for new material, fans of "The Sopranos" were finally rewarded earlier this year with the release of "The Many Saints of Newark." The prequel centers on the life of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), a character often talked about on "The Sopranos," but never seen because of his death long before the start of the series. In interviews, creator David Chase has admitted that he only opted to do the new film because he has always wanted to make movies (via Associated Press).

Since the film's release, reviews have been somewhat mixed but relatively positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently sits at a 74% critics score and a 59% audience score. Sadly, the film only managed to pull in a worldwide gross of $11.6 million on a budget of $50 million (via Box Office Mojo). The low audience turnout likely came as a result of the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner Bros.' decision to premiere the film on HBO Max on the same day as the theatrical release. This move reportedly angered Chase, who feared that fans of "The Sopranos" accustomed to watching the series on HBO would be even more inclined to tune in online, rather than pay the cost of admission to a theater. Chase was ultimately proven right.

According to Chase, however, HBO viewership of "The Sopranos" soared. As a result of that success, Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia (via Deadline).