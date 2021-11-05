Two New My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Clips Showcase New Characters

Fans of the popular franchise "My Hero Academia" have two new characters to look forward to seeing in the latest film "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission." Funimation released two clips debuting the new characters to celebrate the opening weekend of the franchise's third film.

In the world of "My Hero Academia," 80% of the world's population is born with a "quirk," or a unique superpower. These quirks have led to the rise of pro heroes and villains, which the series main character and hero-in-training, Izuku Midoriya, aka "Deku," hopes to bring down in his rise to pro-hero status. "World Heroes' Mission" brings about some trouble for Midoriya, however, as he is framed for a mass murder and must go on the run. He enlists the help of his fellow UA High students, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, in order to clear his name. Meanwhile, the student heroes must also tackle a rising villainous group, Humarise, whose goal is to wipe all of the population's quirks in the hopes of bringing about world peace. Along the way, the group runs into new faces, which judging by the clips, looks to be one of the film's villains, Leviathan, as well as a friendly-ish character, Rody.