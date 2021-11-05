Disney Has Submitted This Star Wars: Visions Short For Oscar Consideration

It seems that Disney is gunning to net the "Star Wars" franchise its first win at the Academy Awards since "The Empire Strikes Back." Though the acclaimed franchise has maintained a massive level of popularity and praise (as well as controversy) for over 40 years now, the series' mainline films aren't generally Oscar winners. This is despite the fact that the very first "Star Wars" film, "A New Hope" won seven Oscars in one year back in the day, while its sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back," earned one of its own (via In a far away galaxy). Since then, however, the "Star Wars" brand has been left woefully bereft of Oscar wins.

However, Disney is looking to change that by submitting one of the 9 shorts from its recent collaborative anime series, "Star Wars: Visions" for Oscar consideration. "Visions" marked new territory for the franchise, as Disney enlisted the help of several popular Japanese animation studios to create independent shorts within the "Star Wars" universe. Now, Disney is capitalizing on the venture even further by taking on the Academy's "Animated Short Film" category.