Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ Rom-Com Bros Adds Two Huge Names To The Cast

Variety broke the news that "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang and "Torch Song Trilogy" auteur Harvey Fierstein have joined the cast of "Bros." No information was given on what parts they'd be playing, but the two actors are a perfect fit for the project. The all-LGBTQIA+ casting mandate is groundbreaking, and both Yang and Fierstein are groundbreakers themselves.

Fierstein first came to national attention by writing and starring in his "Torch Song Trilogy," one of the first Broadway shows to truly explore a gay man's experience. He transitioned into film and TV with parts in "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Cheers," and "The Simpsons." His "Simpsons" character, Karl, was important because he was the show's first attempt at a gay character. (Smithers had already been created but not written as queer until later seasons.)

Bowen Yang was the first Chinese American cast member on "SNL" and one of the first out gay men on the show. Yang spent the summer filming "Fire Island," another queer rom-com in which he stars opposite Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the script. It is a gay man's take on "Pride & Prejudice," with friends summering in the enclave of Fire Island. "Fire Island" will probably come out after "Bros."