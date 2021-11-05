Regina King And David E. Kelley's A Man In Full Gets Miniseries Order From Netflix
Actor-producer Regina King and writer-producer David E. Kelley are teaming up for a new Netflix miniseries, as reported by Deadline.
King has recently starred in the HBO series "Watchmen" as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, and also stars in the Western film "The Harder They Fall." Both of these roles follow her 2018 performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," which earned her an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress. Moving behind the camera, she recently executive produced and directed 2020's "One Night in Miami." Meanwhile, Kelley has also been busy as of late creating and writing shows such as "Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Undoing" and "Big Little Lies." These three shows are a part of the whopping 25 that Kelley has created, not including two more upcoming series he has in tow, "Love and Death" for HBO Max and "The Lincoln Lawyer" for Netflix.
Kelley will now be adding a third series in the works with the recently announced collaboration with King, a miniseries for Netflix titled "A Man in Full."
A Man in Full follows a real estate mogul gone bankrupt
As reported by Deadline, Regina King and David E. Kelley are working on "A Man in Full" for Netflix, based on the novel of the same name by American author Tom Wolfe. Netflix has given the project a straight-to-series order with six total episodes. Kelley will act as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while King will direct and executive produce. As Deadline noted, this project is a part of King's first-look deal with Netflix through her production company, Royal Ties, which was signed in May 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter).
According to Deadline, Wolfe's 1998 novel follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charles Croker, as he faces sudden bankruptcy. He then finds himself in the midst of "political and business interests [colliding] as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."
We can't wait to find out more information about "A Man in Full" — including who will play Charles — as more details become available.