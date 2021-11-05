Regina King And David E. Kelley's A Man In Full Gets Miniseries Order From Netflix

Actor-producer Regina King and writer-producer David E. Kelley are teaming up for a new Netflix miniseries, as reported by Deadline.

King has recently starred in the HBO series "Watchmen" as Angela Abar, aka Sister Night, and also stars in the Western film "The Harder They Fall." Both of these roles follow her 2018 performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," which earned her an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress. Moving behind the camera, she recently executive produced and directed 2020's "One Night in Miami." Meanwhile, Kelley has also been busy as of late creating and writing shows such as "Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Undoing" and "Big Little Lies." These three shows are a part of the whopping 25 that Kelley has created, not including two more upcoming series he has in tow, "Love and Death" for HBO Max and "The Lincoln Lawyer" for Netflix.

Kelley will now be adding a third series in the works with the recently announced collaboration with King, a miniseries for Netflix titled "A Man in Full."