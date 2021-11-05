The Connection Between It And Eternals That Everybody Missed
"Eternals" finally brings a brand new team of heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it's got a seriously stacked all-star cast playing these cosmic characters. Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao has brought on an incredibly talented group of actors, including true A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek alongside "Game of Thrones" alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The heroes are thousands of years old in the present day... although the film also explores why they didn't intervene when Thanos (Josh Brolin) was trying to wipe out half of all life in the universe in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."
The Eternals were created by the Celestials — a cosmic race of behemoths who experiment with life itself — solely to protect humanity from the Deviants, a monstrous group of creatures. The trailers for the film don't reveal too much about the Deviants and why they're causing chaos in the present day, although one intriguing scene shows off a monstrous being called Kro as he confronts Thena (Angelina Jolie).
There's been plenty of debate about who Kro is and why he's causing havoc for the Eternals, and audiences are finally seeing what the villain has planned since the film is (finally) in theaters. However, what you might not know is that there's a surprising connection between Kro in "Eternals" and the recent "It" movies.
Kro sounds familiar because he's a major horror star
In the comics, Kro is thousands of years old, much like the Eternals themselves, and he's a shapeshifter with the ability to reshape his molecules at will. Although Kro has to hide the true extent of his abilities from the rest of the Deviants because they make him closer to the Eternals, Kro is practically invincible and he's got an incredibly lengthy lifespan, making him an enduring enemy for the Eternals. What audiences probably missed, however, is that Kro is surprisingly played by "It" and "Atomic Blonde" star Bill Skarsgård. Yes, you read that right: Pennywise himself is (technically) a Marvel villain.
However, Kro isn't Skarsgård's first expeirence with a Marvel character, as he also briefly shows alongside Ryan Reynolds' in 2017's "Deadpool 2." He plays Zeitgeist, a mutant with the ability to spit acid vomit. (Nice.) Zeitgeist is one of the mutants Deadpool recruits into X-Force to try and rescue a collaborator from a prison transport convoy. Unfortunately, due to the high wind, Zeitgest is blown into a wood-chipper, but in the process, he accidentally vomits acid onto Peter (Rob Delaney), killing him too. It's fair to say that Skarsgård's role as Kro in "Eternals" is a little more serious than his glorified cameo in "Deadpool 2."