The Connection Between It And Eternals That Everybody Missed

"Eternals" finally brings a brand new team of heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it's got a seriously stacked all-star cast playing these cosmic characters. Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao has brought on an incredibly talented group of actors, including true A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek alongside "Game of Thrones" alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The heroes are thousands of years old in the present day... although the film also explores why they didn't intervene when Thanos (Josh Brolin) was trying to wipe out half of all life in the universe in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

The Eternals were created by the Celestials — a cosmic race of behemoths who experiment with life itself — solely to protect humanity from the Deviants, a monstrous group of creatures. The trailers for the film don't reveal too much about the Deviants and why they're causing chaos in the present day, although one intriguing scene shows off a monstrous being called Kro as he confronts Thena (Angelina Jolie).

There's been plenty of debate about who Kro is and why he's causing havoc for the Eternals, and audiences are finally seeing what the villain has planned since the film is (finally) in theaters. However, what you might not know is that there's a surprising connection between Kro in "Eternals" and the recent "It" movies.