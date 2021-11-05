Kit Harington Reveals The Surprising Aspect Of Dane Whitman That Intrigues Him

Amidst the earth-rattling encounters between the Eternals and Deviants in Chloé Zhao's new Marvel film, one mild-mannered mortal caught in the middle of it all is Dane Whitman. Played by "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington, Whitman is one-third of a love triangle at the center of "Eternals," and as fans of the comics will know, could have a much more substantial part to play if the post-credits scene is anything to go by. See, Whitman also happens to be the sword-swinging hero and occasional Avenger, Black Knight. A major force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Universe, he's fought alongside Captain America, Blade, and many others over the years. So what does that mean for his live-action iteration in this ever-expanding franchise?

So far, there's been no mention of Whitman taking up arms in his own solo film, but following the events of "Eternals," it's clear a path is being laid for the Black Knight to ride down. Thankfully, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the man who will eventually wield the Ebony Blade (the Black Knight's signature sword) to see if he had any info on what that will look like. While he naturally applied the usual zip-lipped Marvel technique, he did discuss what drew him to the role in the first place.