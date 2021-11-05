The Trailer For Hulu Docuseries The Curse Of Von Dutch Will Transport You To The 2000s
Who doesn't love a good docuseries? From "The Vow" — HBO Max's deep dive into the cult NXIVM — to Netflix's ultra-popular crime docuseries "Making a Murderer," TV viewers have plenty to choose from. For those looking for a captivating story that will transport you to the early 2000s, look no further than Hulu's upcoming docuseries, "The Curse of Von Dutch." Per the Hulu press release, the series will "[chronicle] the true story behind the rise and fall of the iconic 2000s fashion brand. In this character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European fashionistas and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same."
It's an intriguing premise, especially if you recognize the famous Von Dutch trucker hats that have graced the heads of countless celebrities in the early aughts. And if "The Curse of Von Dutch" sounds at all interesting to you, you'll be happy to know that Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming series — and it looks as wild as it sounds.
The Curse of Von Dutch will be full of crime
The trailer for "The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For" opens with a familiar face of the era — Paris Hilton. Hilton, speaking to the camera and holding a Von Dutch hat, says, "Von Dutch was iconic for Y2K fashion — trucker caps, jeans, jackets. That was like our uniform, basically." Afterward, you see Jay Z, Lindsay Lohan, and other familiar faces of the early 2000s wearing the hats. There's even a short clip of a young Hilary Duff wearing a Von Dutch shirt and saying, "They're awesome!"
As promised by the synopsis, the trailer takes a turn and begins delving into the dark secrets of the brand. A man in a suit tells the camera, "The difficulty was one of the co-founders was charged with first-degree murder." The trailer then introduces three different men emphatically claiming to be the creator of the brand. From there, we see that the docuseries will be full of crime — from money laundering to even murder — as the company had a massive amount of inner turmoil behind the scenes. One person says their door was kicked in right before another details hanging off of a balcony. All in all, the docuseries promises to be full of revenge, money, and murder.
"The Curse of Von Dutch" premieres on November 19 on Hulu.