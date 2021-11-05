The Trailer For Hulu Docuseries The Curse Of Von Dutch Will Transport You To The 2000s

Who doesn't love a good docuseries? From "The Vow" — HBO Max's deep dive into the cult NXIVM — to Netflix's ultra-popular crime docuseries "Making a Murderer," TV viewers have plenty to choose from. For those looking for a captivating story that will transport you to the early 2000s, look no further than Hulu's upcoming docuseries, "The Curse of Von Dutch." Per the Hulu press release, the series will "[chronicle] the true story behind the rise and fall of the iconic 2000s fashion brand. In this character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European fashionistas and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same."

It's an intriguing premise, especially if you recognize the famous Von Dutch trucker hats that have graced the heads of countless celebrities in the early aughts. And if "The Curse of Von Dutch" sounds at all interesting to you, you'll be happy to know that Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming series — and it looks as wild as it sounds.