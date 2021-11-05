Rhea Seehorn To Star In Digital Series Cooper's Bar
Rhea Seehorn has been acting since the late '90s, but it's her current starring role as Kim Wexler on AMC's "Better Call Saul," the acclaimed spinoff series of another highly praised series "Breaking Bad," that's getting her attention. Wexler is a fellow lawyer and a love interest to Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Despite her having been shut out of Emmy nominations thus far (which Decider declared the Emmys should be embarrassed about), Seehorn's performance as Kim has been praised up and down the board. Other recent projects of Seehorn's include a supporting role in the 2021 Netflix horror film "Things Heard & Seen" and a lead voice role in the Paramount+ adult animated series "The Harper House." Next, Seehorn will be returning as Kim for the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul," which will air sometime in the first quarter of 2022 (via Deadline).
With the end of "Better Call Saul" in sight, Seehorn has just signed up for another television project. The upcoming project, "Cooper's Bar" is short-form digital series produced for AMC, the same home as "Better Call Saul." "Cooper's Bar" will be part of AMC's The Content Room, "an ad sales initiative the company recently launched to focus on branded content, talent integrations, and franchise extensions" (via Variety).
In "Cooper's Bar," Seehorn will be trying out a different type of character — in fact, her new on-screen persona couldn't be any more different from Kim Wexler.
Seehorn will play a terrible TV executive on Cooper's Bar
As reported by Variety, Rhea Seehorn is set to play Kris, an awful TV executive who is a regular at a Tiki bar in the backyard of a character actor, who will be played by Lou Mustillo ("Mike & Molly"). Mustillo and Seehorn, along with David Conolly, Hannah Davis-Law, and Nick Morton, came up with the idea from Mustillo's real-life backyard Tiki bar. Further, "Cooper's Bar" will also be filmed in that very same location.
On her new character, Kris, Seehorn is excited to be playing a different type of character entirely from the role she's most known for. "I'm an absolute a**hole in it; I am horrible, which is fun. It's incredibly different from Kim Wexler," she told Variety. It's definitely fun, when I'm am churning and wringing hands about Kim Wexler, to be working on these scripts for 'Cooper's Bar' and thinking about Kris, somebody that steps over recliners and just screams and yells at people and has no tact whatsoever."
Seehorn also teased what viewers can expect from the show itself, stating, "There's lots of meta Hollywood stuff but it's also about the gig economy, people trying to get by with multiple jobs. And then at the heart of it is finding your own tribe, wherever you are. And this group of friends that has each other's back no matter what."
"Cooper's Bar" is set to premiere sometime in the spring of 2022, likely alongside the final season of "Better Call Saul."