Rhea Seehorn To Star In Digital Series Cooper's Bar

Rhea Seehorn has been acting since the late '90s, but it's her current starring role as Kim Wexler on AMC's "Better Call Saul," the acclaimed spinoff series of another highly praised series "Breaking Bad," that's getting her attention. Wexler is a fellow lawyer and a love interest to Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Despite her having been shut out of Emmy nominations thus far (which Decider declared the Emmys should be embarrassed about), Seehorn's performance as Kim has been praised up and down the board. Other recent projects of Seehorn's include a supporting role in the 2021 Netflix horror film "Things Heard & Seen" and a lead voice role in the Paramount+ adult animated series "The Harper House." Next, Seehorn will be returning as Kim for the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul," which will air sometime in the first quarter of 2022 (via Deadline).

With the end of "Better Call Saul" in sight, Seehorn has just signed up for another television project. The upcoming project, "Cooper's Bar" is short-form digital series produced for AMC, the same home as "Better Call Saul." "Cooper's Bar" will be part of AMC's The Content Room, "an ad sales initiative the company recently launched to focus on branded content, talent integrations, and franchise extensions" (via Variety).

In "Cooper's Bar," Seehorn will be trying out a different type of character — in fact, her new on-screen persona couldn't be any more different from Kim Wexler.