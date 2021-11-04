Sons Of Anarchy Stars React To William Lucking's Heartbreaking Death

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, The Hollywood Reporter announced that character actor William Lucking passed away at the age of 80 in his Las Vegas home. "Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry," said Lucking's widow, Sigrid Insull Lucking, in a statement.

According to IMDb, Lucking had a long and successful acting career that began in 1968 and included 161 TV and film credits. Some of his notable roles include Col. Lynch on the NBC series "The A-Team" from 1983-84 and resistance Bajoran Furel on three episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." His film credits include "Red Dragon," "World's Fastest Indian," and "Contraband."

But many fans knew Lucking best from his work on "Sons of Anarchy." Lucking played Piney Winston, the aging member of the SAMCRO motorcycle gang and father of Opie (Ryan Hurst). Shortly after Lucking's death, his fellow "Sons of Anarchy" cast members took to social media to mourn his passing.