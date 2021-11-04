Shonda Rhimes Confirms What We All Suspected About Rege-Jean Page On Bridgerton

In an interview with Variety, producer Shonda Rhimes suggested that there could be eight seasons of "Bridgerton," but she also doesn't think Regé-Jean Page will return as Simon Basset in any of them, but for good reasons. She cited Page's rising stardom and his character's ending storyline for his departure. "He's an enormous star now," she explained. "As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn't make any sense at all to me. What would he do? is what I like to say."

When the internet freaked out over Page's departure, Rhimes did invite him back, to which he declined. "Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!'" the producer recalled.

To us, Page's departure from "Bridgerton" makes a whole lot of sense, as much as we are saddened to admit it. Simon Basset got his fairytale ending with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and with Season 2 focusing on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his love interests, Simon and Daphne are left in the background, which no one would be happy about. Although Rhimes' comments seem to confirm Page has left the series for good, we fans are still going to be holding out for a cameo or two in the upcoming seasons.