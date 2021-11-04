The New Trailer For Apple TV Sci-Fi Drama Swan Song Will Blow You Away

The library over at Apple TV+ continues to grow into a bushel of great potential hits, and with the recent release of its official trailer, Mahershala Ali's upcoming film "Swan Song" has just been added to the list. Set in the not-too-distant future, the film directed by Benjamin Cleary sees a devoted father and husband get offered a second chance that could ultimately cost him everything.

Cameron (Ali) is dying from a terminal illness and finds a solution given to him by his doctor (Glenn Close) to ensure that his family endures as little heartache as possible. The answer lies in cloning himself in such a way that will still maintain all of Cam's memories so that his family can still have a loving father and husband to stay with them. However, the opportunity leads Cameron to question whether he's making the right choice and assess the value of the life he's leaving behind.