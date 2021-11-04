Natalie Wood's Sister Makes A Shocking Allegation About Kirk Douglas

After years of speculation, late actor Kirk Douglas has been publicly accused of committing sexual assault against "Rebel Without a Cause" star Natalie Wood when she was just a teenager. The allegation is being made in a memoir from Wood's younger sister Lana, which is due out on November 9.

"I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at [Douglas' hotel]," claims Lana Wood in an excerpt from "Little Sister," which was obtained by the Associated Press. "It seemed like a long time passed before Natalie got back into the car and woke me up when she slammed the door shut."

According to the memoir, Natalie Wood was assaulted by Douglas during the summer of 1955 while she was filming "The Searchers" with John Wayne. Her mother, Maria Zakharenko, allegedly forced the meeting between her and the Hollywood icon — with Lana claiming that she thought "many doors might be thrown open for [Wood], with just a nod of [Douglas'] famous, handsome head on her behalf."

A 2020 biography of Wood, who was killed in a tragic drowning incident in 1981, outlined rape allegations against "a powerful, married movie star more than twenty years older than she," but didn't reveal who that person was (via Variety). Author Suzanne Finstad wrote that Wood's abuser had even gone so far as to threaten her life. "If you tell anyone, it'll be the last thing you do," they allegedly told her. If what Wood's sister is saying is true, then it appears that Douglas was the alleged person responsible, with her memoir explaining what happened afterward.