The Baby Driver 2 Script Is Finished, So Why Isn't It Happening?

The latest Bond helmer sat down with Wright to compare notes on their ways of working, positing the question of if he could make a "Baby Driver 2" without the fear of selling out. As seems to be the common stigma of returning to the well for a potential part 2, Wright discussed everything he kept in consideration if "Baby Driver 2" ever came to pass.

"If I did the sequel — and in fact I've already written a script — I'd have to find a way to make it fun for me," explained Wright. "The idea of doing a straight Xerox is just not interesting because, as you know, these films take at least two years and in our cases, because of the pandemic, they took even longer. My rule of thumb is you have to really want to do it. We've both been in situations where we have walked away from a studio franchise movie because we weren't feeling it." Wright was referring to the 2017 adaptation of "It," which Fukunaga stepped away from directing before it went to Andy Muschietti.

It's good to know that Wright is taking serious consideration on whether to give "Baby Driver" another lap around Hollywood or not. So far, we've never had a sequel to any of his previous films, with the most the director doing to bind his works is adding in a now world-famous ice cream. Maybe it should stay that way.