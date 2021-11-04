Does Marvel's Eternals Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Marvel's "Eternals" premieres on November 5, and while it's interesting to see how the titular super team integrates itself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most fans know to expect that things are far from over after the movie ends and the credits start rolling. The MCU is notorious for setting up its upcoming developments with tiny glimpses into the future after the movie proper. Over the years, these short scenes during and after the credits have done some pretty heavy lifting in MCU world-building, and they've become so ubiquitous that even Disney+ shows like "Loki" and "WandaVision" can't help but indulge in the occasional post-credits scene. Knowing this, it would be outright shocking if a MCU movie wouldn't have one.

Then again, "Eternals" is no ordinary Marvel movie, as it introduces fans to a completely new, extremely powerful faction that has been existing on the background of every single MCU movie so far. Could it be that this potentially franchise-shaking movie is the first MCU offering to divert from the norm and skip the tradition? Does Marvel's "Eternals" have a post-credits scene?